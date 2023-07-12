Tiv youths raise alarm over imminent famine

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) has raised the alarm regarding an impending famine that poses a threat to the nation.

During the swearing-in ceremony of the executive leaders of the Abuja chapter of the organization, Chief Joseph Undu, the new President of TYO, delivered this warning.

He emphasized the most recent estimates from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which indicate that between June and August 2023, 25 million Nigerians are at risk of experiencing hunger and starvation.

Undu attributed the looming crisis to the widespread insecurity disrupting agricultural activities, particularly in Benue and other parts of the North-central region.

“The widespread insecurity ravaging the country, especially in North Central states being orchestrated by marauding armed herdsmen, bandits, and kidnappers, is the major factor behind our current food crisis,” he stated.

Amid his call for unity and strategic leadership among the Tiv people, Undu emphasized the urgent need to address the security challenges plaguing the country.

He urged the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to direct the security chiefs to clamp down on all identified security threats, neutralizing them to give the citizens a new lease of life and ensure the resumption of farming activities.

In his address, Undu also highlighted the plight of Tiv people and other Nigerians displaced from their ancestral homes and currently living in IDP camps in Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa states.

He cautioned that the continuous stay of children in IDP camps portends great danger for the country’s future.

Appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governors of Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba states, he stressed the importance of providing free and compulsory education to all children living in IDP camps in their states.

“The situation where a whole generation is wasting away uneducated, unskilled and uninformed is a time bomb,” he warned.

Despite the looming crisis, Undu praised President Tinubu for his inclusion of Tiv people in his government, citing the appointment of Senator Dr. George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

However, he called for more representation and urged the federal government to prepare for the challenges ahead to prevent the predicted famine.