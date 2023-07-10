Tinubu’s presidency shows Nigeria’s leadership should be merit-based  – El-Rufai

The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidency, has demonstrated that Nigeria’s leadership should be based on merit and not on entitlement.

El-Rufai stated this at the launch of the autobiography and retirement programme of Professor Ishaq Akintola of Lagos State University (LASU) on Sunday.

Akintola, who is also the founder of Muslim Rights Concerns (MURIC), retired from LASU having attained the statutory retirement age of 70.

El-Rufai, who was the keynote speaker and awardee at the ceremony, said that President Tinubu has started his administration on a good note.

The former governor of Kaduna noted that Tinubu’s presidency has deflated the ranks of those against the same faith ticket.

He said,“The way with which the present administration at the centre is changing things for the common good of the Nigerian people within a short period shows that leadership should be hinged on merit and not entitlement basis.

“We must de-emphasise religion and ethnic colouration for us to build a society free of ethnic nationality, religion, or political-leaning discrimination.

“As members of the two major religious groups in the country, if we find ourselves in public positions, we should ensure we practice the basic principles of leadership as encapsulated in both religions.”