Tinubu’s campaign spokesmen, others missing in the ministerial list

By Denis Agbo

Reactions have continued to trail surprises in the ministerial list that President Bola Tinubu sent to the National Assembly on Thursday for screening and confirmation.

The major observation in the list was the omission of President’s campaign coordinators names, who were the bullet proofs and shock absorbers of the renewed hope project at the tick of the campaign period.

The list also manifested the president’s alleged recent disregard for youth’s potential and development, since no youth, even those involved in his electoral victory, made the long awaited list.

Such surprises are the conspicuous exemption of his spokespersons such as Bayo Ononuga, Femi Fani-Kayode, Josef Onoh, Festus Keyamo, and some others. Among the team of the presidential council spokespersons, all of them lost out except for Hannatu Musawa.

Festus Keyamo was perhaps the most insulted spokesman of the Tinubu campaign organization who was drafted from the ministry of Labour and Employment as a Minister of State in the Muhammadu Buhari administration. He stirred many controversies in the line of the job, but was able to weather the storm.

Dr. Josef Onoh worked as campaign spokesman in the most hostile and dangerous area of the Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign. As the south east spokesman for Tinubu’s he contended with the Peter Obi dominance of the region, waged war against the Biafra agitators and against the Obidents.

His loyalty to Tinubu was so strong that he pitched his tent against the entire south east region and Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo. He got insulted and death treats severally for standing out from the crowd in support of Tinubu at a time everybody from the South east including the big wig political elites were scared and terrified to be identified with Tinubu.

Onoh was dubbed Tinubu’s spin master as he was quick to counter any attack on Tinubu in the social media and had a classic unique way of explaining away the multiple gaffs by Tinubu during the campaign.

Femi Fani-Kayode, was the Director, New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council. He was a former Minister of Aviation and was one of the ardent critics of Tinubu before he defected to the ruling party in 2021. He faced difficult times defending Tinubu during the campaign period, particularly because of his yester years opposition to the Asiwaju when he was Governor of Lagos state.

Bayo Ononuga is an ace journalist, a publisher per excellence and one whose integrity was completely intact until his recent foray into politics to defend Tinubu as a campaign spokesman. He met severe criticism when he attacked the Igbo in Lagos for taking sides with the Labour Party.

Other allies of President Tinubu whose names got missing in the ministerial include former Governor of Kano state, Abdulahi Ganduje (though he is being debated as the next National Chairman of the APC), Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwumi Ambode, among many others. Apart from Dele Alake, Wale Edun and former Osun state governor, no other person in the list could be clearly identified as a core ally of President Tinubu, earlier than now.

Adamu Garba is another campaigner of President Tinubu in the northern part of Nigeria. He took control of his northern audience and delivered as a young person but without recognition in the ministerial list.