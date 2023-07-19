Tinubu  writes senate, seeks confirmation of appointment of NEDC Board members 

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of members of the governing board of the North East Development Commission.

The President of the Senate, Senator GodsWill Akpabio, read the President’s letter yesterday.

The Nominees for Confirmation Include: General Paul Tarfa, Chairman ( North East Adamawa); Hon Gambo Maikyau member ( North East Taraba ); Abdullahi Abbas member ( North West Kano ); Zaf Steven Ondora, Member ( North Central Benue ); Chief Mutiu Lawal Areh, Member ( South Wes Lagos ).

Others are: Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo, Member( South East Abia) ; Frank Achinike Owo Member ( South South (Rivers ) ; Mohamed Goni Alkali (Managing Director North East Borno).

Those for re-appointment are Musa Yashi Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs ( North East Bauchi ); Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya Executive Director of Operations, (North East Gombe and Dr Abubakar Garba Ileah, Executive Director of Admin and finance, (North East Yobe).