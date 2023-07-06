Tinubu writes Reps, seeks confirmation newly appointed Service Chiefs

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has written the House of Representatives, requesting expeditious confirmation of the newly appointed Service Chiefs.

It will be recalled that the presidential recently made the appointment when both chambers of the National were on Sallah holiday.

The letter which was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas was read at plenary on Thursday.

The service chiefs to be confirmed are: Maj. Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff; Maj. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admirral E. A Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff and AVM H.B Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff.

The President in the letter said that the request was in compliance with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act. Cap A20 Laws the Federation of Nigeria 2004.