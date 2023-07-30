Tinubu working on quick recovery of Nigeria’s fortune, Shettima assures Nigerians in Russia 

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will implement a swift change to recover all lost fortunes of Nigeria.

The vice president also said the legacies of the administration will be the resuscitation and completion of Ajaokuta Steel Complex and Aluminium Smelter Company.

He said the two country’s giant manufacturing companies will address challenges faced by teeming youths.

Shettima said this late Friday evening in St Petersburg at a forum with some members of the Nigerian community in Russia.

The VP who was addressing concerns raised by members of the community, said, “Be rest assured that in the next 9 to 12 months there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria.

“I’m talking with all sense of certainty and responsibility because I believe in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Speaking on the efforts of the administration to reposition the economy, the VP said, “We are here for the Africa-Russia Summit, but we are here fundamentally to pursue the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex and revival of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).

“It’s going to be a game changer. Having a vibrant steel industry is a sine qua non for the industrial take off of any nation. I can bet you, I can promise you that the President will bring Ajaokuta to a reality.

“Be rest assured that if there is one legacy that President Tinubu would bequeath to fellow Nigerians, Ajaokuta is one. I’ll come back to Russia, we are going to drive this process, and my leader, my boss and principal – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is irrevocably committed to Ajaokuta and to ALSCON.

“We have begun the discussion, and we will see to it that these two companies take off, we have no option than to bring them to reality.

Speaking further about the prospects for Nigeria’s transformation, the VP said the Tinubu administration will harness the vast human and material resources to put the country on the path of sustainable development and growth.

According to him, “this is the land of opportunities, we have the landmass and vibrant youth population. By 2035, there will be 65 million talent deficit in the world, America, Russia, Brazil will all suffer 6 million talent deficit. And Nigeria with a vibrant young population will be expected to fill the gap.

“So, opportunities abound in the digital space. Our target is to train 1,000,000 Nigerians on digital skills.”

The Vice President expressed confidence in the capacity of President Tinubu to transform Nigeria, noting that ”the President passionately believes in the Nigeria project,” and that his emergence as leader of the nation “did not happen by chance.”

Citing examples of President Tinubu’s sterling performance as Lagos State Governor, Sen. Shettima said the President has shown “the propensity to inspire development across all sectors, and he has also shown the zeal, passion as well as the commitment to transform Nigeria.”

He then commended the conduct of leaders and members of the Nigerian community in Russia, stating that, “The maturity exhibited by the members of the Nigerian community in Russia is an understatement, and I must confess that I am impressed by the Ambassador’s impressive achievements.”