Tinubu won’t regret nominating me as minister – Wike

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has promised that President Bola Tinubu will not regret nominating him to be one of his ministers.

He said this during the screening of ministerial nominees before the Senate on Monday.

During the screening on Monday, the ex-governor bragged about his achievements in Rivers and promised to replicate the same for the country at large, if given the opportunity to serve in any capacity.

He said, “As governor, it’s on record in this country, everybody will attest to it that I changed the landscape of Port Harcourt. It’s on record that in four years, I completed 12 flyovers. You will testify to it Mr President that you have come to commission projects in Rivers State.

“What is important is what passion you have. Do you love your people? I can say it as a governor in my four years in the first term, I’ve never left my state and slept outside my state. I made sure that I was in my state to take on the challenges. And that is why when I was leaving, I was leaving like a hero.

“What do I want to offer? Am I committed to the job? And I thank Mr President for not limiting me. I believe how hungry Mr President is for solving the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him that required support. I assure you if I’m confirmed in whatever capacity, Mr President will not regret nominating me.”

Wike is the only chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ministerial list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration sent by the President to the Senate last Thursday.