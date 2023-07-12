Tinubu will appoint between 36, 42 ministers – Omisore

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore said President Bola Tinubu will appoint between 36 and 42 Ministers.

Omisore disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said, “The Constitution says a minister per state, that is 36 and one per zone making 42, at the prerogative of the President. So it can either make 36 minimum or 42 the highest.

“We are still consulting with the party, we are looking at the structure of the ministries. We are likely to structure the ministries to reflect Nigerians’ yearnings today, either merging some, rebranding some, naming some just to gather the agenda of Renewed Hope,” he said.

When asked if Tinubu will constitute a Government of National Unity with members of the opposition parties like ex-Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omisore said the decision is at the President’s discretion.

He, however, noted that consultations between the President and the ruling party are ongoing regarding the final ministerial list.

Omisore said, “There are technocrats who are politicians too. Some of us, we are professionals. We read to the pinnacle of academics. So we are techno-politicos.

“By the time we look at the baskets together and what will pay Nigerians better, we can come out with a combined cabinet that you will be happy about,” he said.

The constitution mandates the president to appoint a minister from each state and one each from geo-political zones.

Recall that in his first term, former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed 36 ministers, but nominated 42 ministers when he was reelected in 2019.