Tinubu urged not to appoint ex-govs, others as Ministers

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigerians for Better Nigeria, NBN, has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to appoint technocrats and capable hands as ministers to move the nation forward.



NBN advised the President not to recycle old politicians including former governors because they do not have answers to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.



In a statement by its National Secretary, Abdulmumin Sanusi, NBN among others said “We want to use the medium to plead with our President, his Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to search thoroughly for capable hands and technocrats irrespective of political, religious and tribal affiliations in the appointment of his ministers.



“The President must not make the mistake of appointing old politicians including former governors as ministers because most of them have nothing to offer the country anymore. In fact, they have not only expired, but they also contributed in no small measure to the challenges facing the country today. Mr President, you should put an end to the culture of recycling expired politicians who end up compounding the nation’s woes and becoming a liability to the country.



“If we must depart from the past and repair this country, we put square pegs in square holes. The world is fast living us behind; we must do everything possible to begin a new direction toward the path of growth, and progress. Nigerians have wept enough. We expect President Tinubu to wipe out our tears. We are convinced the former governors who did nothing to improve the lives of people in their respective states cannot add value at the national level.



In all sectors, Nigeria is challenged. From security, power, energy, employment, and education, to infrastructure, the problems are enormous. We need capable hands that can deliver. It is not about party patronage, it is not about ethnic or religious sentiments. It is about Nigeria and Nigerians from the North, South, West, and East, whether Christian or Muslim. The cap is on your head, if you wear it properly, you will be celebrated, but if you do not wear it well, you know what will happen.”