Tinubu to send ministerial list to us in 48 hours — Senate

•Govs fight successors immediately they resume office, Akpabio laments

By Henry Umoru.ABUJA

The Senate said yesterday that President Bola Tinubu would make available the much-expected list of ministerial nominees within the next 48 hours.

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central, disclosed this yesterday at his 60th birthday anniversary lecture and presentation of two books on leadership, communication at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Bamidele said: ” President Bola Tinubu told me this morning( yesterday) when he called to greet me for my birthday lecture around 10:03 am that he will not be able to come to the birthday lecture because of the communication he needed to submit to the Senate in the next 48 hours.”

Recall that Tinubu who was inaugurated on May 29, 2023, has up till July 28 to send his ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation, in line with the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Following the amendment by the last parliament, the constitution stipulates that the President and Governors have, from the date they were sworn in, a 60-day window within which to appoint ministers and commissioners.

Section 42 of the constitution states that “(a) the nomination of any person to the office of a Minister for confirmation by the Senate shall be done within sixty days after the date the President has taken the oath of office; (b) not less than ten per cent of persons appointed as Ministers shall be women: Provided that the President may appoint a Minister at any other time during his tenure and such appointment shall be subject to confirmation by the Senate.”

According to the Constitution, the President shall also appoint at least a minister from each of the 36 states of the federation.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, lamented that governors in Nigeria always fight their successors immediately after they assume office.

Akpabio, who spoke at the 60th birthday anniversary lecture and book presentation, applauded the celebrant for his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for over 30 years when he served as aide to him in the National Assembly in 1992.

Akpabio, who expressed displeasure with the attitude of governors to their successors, said there was no former governor that had not had issues with his successor, citing issue of Senator Adams Oshiomole , Senator Adamu Aliero, aside from that of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebamiji.

He said: ” The governor of Ekiti State is great example of what leadership should be, he has remained steadfast.

“As a governor, the moment you hand over power to your successor, he will turn on you. Either his taste or attitude will change. There is no governor in Nigeria that does not have problems with his successor, apart from Ekiti’s governor. This is why we have to celebrate Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele for his kind of person.”

Also speaking on the occasion, former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, APC, Zamfara West, described the Senate president as a listening and selfless leader who had all it takes to lead the 10th Senate and deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

“We are all very proud of the current leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“He is a listening leader and how he handled the sitting of today, (yesterday) by ruling against his position on an issue, is a clear demonstration of quality leadership,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, said the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Vehicle Inspection Officers, VIO, had no business in the convoy of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima once the Police were in the convoy.

Ogundipe, who delivered the lecture, said there was a need for political officeholders to reduce the number of vehicles in their convoy to show Nigerians that they feel their pains.

Ogundipe said: ” There is a need for our leaders to reduce the number of vehicles in their convey so that Nigerians will know that you feel their pains.

“There is nothing VIO, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, are doing in the entourage of President and Vice President once you have police in the convoy.”

On insecurity, he said it was a global problem, noting that there were more crimes in the countries condemning Nigeria.