Tinubu to send list of Ministerial nominees on or before Thursday, Senate declares 

…As Senate says Tinubu has gone into hiding for 48 Hours over Ministerial Nominees

….Govs fight their successors immediately they resume Office, Akpabio laments

…Akpabio is a listening and selfless leader, Senator Abdulaziz Yari

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has declared that President Bola Tinubu will make available, the much expected list of Ministerial Nominees on or before the next 48 hours, just as he urged Nigerians to pray for him to be able to make the right decision within the next 24 hours so that when Nigerians hear the list of his ministers, they will be happy at the end of the day.

According to the Senate, the Ministerial list will be received by the Senate in the next 24 hours, even as it said that President Bola Tinubu has decided to go into hiding for the next 48 hours in order to enable him come up with a list of Ministerial Nominees that would be acceptable and embraced by all Nigerians.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central at his 60th birthday anniversary lecture and presentation of his two books on Leadership, Communication at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Bamidele said, ” Let me tell you and you must encourage me, I need to make myself unavailable for the next 48 hours because a correspondence must come to the Senate, a very crucial correspondence.

“So Mr President prayed for me. We should tell the rest of Nigerians to pray for me to be able to make the right decision within the next 24 hours so that when Nigerians hear the list of his ministers, they will say yes…this is uncommon and join us to pray for Mr President. He needed to be away from any kind of influence.”

Recall that President Tinubu who was inaugurated 29th May, 2023 has up till 28 July to send his ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation in line with the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Following the amendment by the last parliament, the constitution stipulates that the President and Governors have, from the date they are sworn in, a 60-day window within which to appoint Ministers and Commissioners.

Section 42 of the constitution states that “(a) the nomination of any person to the office of a Minister for confirmation by the Senate shall be done within sixty days after the date the President has taken the oath of office; (b) not less than ten per cent of persons appointed as Ministers shall be women: Provided that the President may appoint a Minister at any other time during his tenure and such appointment shall be subject to confirmation by the Senate.”

According to the Constitution, the President shall also appoint at least a Minister from each of the 36 States of the Federation.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has lamented that Governors in Nigeria always fight their successors immediately they resumed office.

Akpabio who spoke at the 60th birthday anniversary lecture and book presentation of Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele applauded the celebrant for his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for over 30 years when he served as aide to him in National Assembly in 1992.

Akpabio who expressed displeasure with the attitude of governors to their successors said there is no former governor that has not had issue with his governor citing issue of Senator Adams Oshiomole , Senator Adamu Aliero apart from that of Ekiti State, Abiodun Oyebamiji.

The President of the Senate said, ” The Governor of Ekiti state is great example of what leadership should be , he has remained steadfast .

” As a Governor , the moment you handover power to your successor , he will turn on you , either his taste will change or attitude , there is no any governor in Nigeria that has no problem with their successor apart from Ekiti governor there is why we have to celebrate Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele for the kind of his person. “

Also speaking at the presentation of the books yesterday, former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yarim APC, Zanfara West has described the President of the Senate, Senator as a listening and selfless leader, who has all it takes to lead the 10th Senate, to deliver on its promises to Nigerians.

The former aspirant for the office of the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, said, “we are all very proud of the current leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“He is a listening leader and with how he handled the sitting of today, by rulling against his position on an issue, is a clear demonstration of quality leadership, he declared.”

According to Yari, ” with his disposition today and his relationship with President Bola Tinubu, they will take both take Nigeria to the next level. The Senate is united behind him and together we will take Nigeria to the promise land”.

Recall that Senator Godswill Akpabio on June 13th emerged the 10th President of the Senate after defeating Senator Abdulaziz Yari. Akpabio, a former Senator Minority Leader polled 63 votes to defeat Yari, a former governor of Zamfara, who scored 46 votes.

Also speaking at the event , former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos , Prof. Toyin Ogundipe disclosed that Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) have no business in the convoy of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima once the Police is in the convoy.

The former Vice who delivered lecture at the 60th birthday anniversary lecture said that there is for political office holders to reduce number of vehicles in their convoy to show to Nigerians that you feel their pains in this season.

Ogundipe said , ” There is need for our leaders to reduce there number of vehicles in their convey so that Nigerians will known that you feel their pains.

“There is nothing VIO, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) are doing in the entourage of President and Vice President once you have police I’m the convoy.”

Speaking on the issue of Insecurity in Nigeria, Prof. Ogundipe said that the issue of insecurity is global problem saying there are more crimes in the countries condemning Nigeria, but it is possible to change the narrative because they control cyber space.