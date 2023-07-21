Tinubu to military: Reform doctrines, practices to confront unconventional forces

*Promises continued support for Armed Forces

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru,Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, charged the Nigerian military and its counterparts in the Lake Chad region to change their doctrines, practices and strategies in order to confront the unconventional forces in the country. The President gave the charge at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna state.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his spokesman, Dele.Alake, noted that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region were battling a “mobile and elusive irregular force” that disregard established rules of warfare. He pointed out that the adversaries facing countries in the sub-region were not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

The Nigerian leader, who encouraged African countries to work together against common threats, acknowledged the multinational efforts of Nigeria, Cameroon, the Niger Republic, and Chad to bring peace to the Lake Chad region. He reinforced his message that the collaboration should serve as a commendable example to be emulated and improved on wherever necessary.

According to him, “We must also be brave enough to reform military doctrine and practice. We do not face a conventional army on the traditional field of battle. No, we contend against mobile, elusive irregular forces that disdain the normal rules of warfare. We must adjust accordingly to subdue the menace. This shall require a change in mindset, in strategy, in tactics in equipment and in gear.”

The President also used the occasion to spell out his National Security Objective, saying it would focus on ensuring security, justice, and democratic prosperity through state power.

Acknowledging the commitment of the immediate-past government in enhancing the combat readiness of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the President pledged to “pick up the pace,” by providing the necessary support to the military.

‘’As Commander-in-Chief, I have given myself the following charge: to deploy the entire machinery of state power to ensure security of our people and property in a just and democratic society.

‘’Under my predecessor, the Armed Forces worked tirelessly toward necessary reforms to enhance combat effectiveness and operational capability. We must now pick up the pace,” he said.

Tinubu described the role of the armed forces in combatting Africa’s greatest challenge of violence and exploitation as crucial, urging them to defend the continent from geopolitical changes and resource competition.

Commending the graduates from Nigeria’s Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as students from Asia and sister Africa nations, the President underscored the importance of the College and its contributions to professionalism and defense of national interests.

Addressing the graduating students from Asia and Africa, the President said their presence in Nigeria was a testimony that national security was not solely achieved through muscle and might, but also in building friendships and alliances based on cooperation, justice, good governance and mutual respect.

The President also commended the College’s efforts in curricula improvement and facility upgrade, encouraging the graduates to stand brave and unwavering in their constitutional responsibilities as defenders of the nation

At the ceremony, many of the participants who distinguished themselves were awarded various prizes. Squadron Leader S.S Yikawe got both the Chief of Defence Staff Award (Department of Joint Studies) and Chief of Air Staff Award (Department of Air Warfare) prize. Major A.A Bako was awarded for Chief of Army Staff Award (Department of Land Warfare) while Surg Lt Cdr. K.O Nwagwu got the prize for Chief of Naval Staff Award (Department of Maritime Warfare).

Dr. K.O Adams got the prize for the Commandant’s Award for Best Non-military Student. Major PJ Nartey from Ghana won the Commandant’s Award.