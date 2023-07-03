Tinubu to investors: We’re serious, open for business

—Assures them of policy consistency

—-As Shell Director hails President’s strong start, positive reforms

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, assured investors that his administration is open and serious for business and will maintain consistency in policy.

The President also promised to provide a better business climate to attract investment.

He gave the assurance while receiving the delegation of the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, led by the Global Upstream Director, Ms Zoe Yujnovic at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu welcomed the SPDC’s offer for more investments in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, adding that such investments are needed now more than ever, to enable the Government to meet its obligations.

The President recalled that attracting fresh investment was “a promise I made personally to Nigerians. Whatever it takes, I will fulfil that promise to Nigerians.”

He reiterated that Nigeria is ready for business, assuring the Shell management and other investors of his administration’s willingness to maintain an open-door policy and address their concerns.

A statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on

Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, quoted Tinubu as saying, “We are open for business. We are serious. I give you the assurance of consistency in policy,” he said.

The President also assured that his government was removing all forms of bottlenecks in order to ensure Nigeria becomes an attractive investment destination.

Addressing the President earlier, Ms Yujnock applauded what she described as “incredibly strong start” of the Tinubu presidency and expressed optimism that the “bold” steps taken by the government would renew Nigeria’s pride of place as an investment destination.

Yujnock said SPDC was willing to ramp up investment in the country especially in the areas of gas and deep-water assets by pumping in billions of dollars.

She said Nigeria remains a strategic investment country for the company in view of the long history between the two entities and the prospects held by the county’s oil and gas sector.