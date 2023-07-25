Tinubu to increase annual health budgetary allocation by 10%

By Ezra Ukanwa and Ifunanya Okafor, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the move to increase the annual budgetary allocation to the health sector by 10 percent.

He also said there is the possibility of an additional increment if the allocation is managed judiciously.

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Salma Ibrahim-Anas, Tuesday, disclosed this during a health summit organized by Gatefield in Abuja.

Describing the budgetary allocation to the sector as abysmally poor, which, according to her, presently stands at less than five percent, she assured that the president was committed to financing the health sector.

She said: “The president himself, even before anybody advocated, has said he is going to increase allocations for health. He will start from 10 percent of the total budgetary allocation, which must go to health, and that is just the beginning.

“Based on our demonstration of capacity to utilize and an indication of accountability, he will increase more, and that is just the beginning. He has challenged us to do that, to demonstrate those capacities. And he is ready to support us, to mobilize additional resources wherever they are.”

She also assured that sugar taxes would be fully dedicated to health, or at least most of it, while decrying that Nigeria has excessively consumed sugar drinks.

Ibrahim-Anas said as a result, the country was battling non-communicable diseases, significant causes of death accounting for almost 29 percent.

She also disclosed plans by the government to increase the number of Primary Health Care centers from one per ward to two.

Presenting the technical position paper of the National Action on Sugar Reduction Coalition, NASR, the President of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Dr. Alhassan Umar, explained that Nigeria has a health emergency as a result of our overconsumption of sugary drinks.

“11.2 million Nigerians or 1 in 17 adults are living with type 2 diabetes, and more than 1 in 5 Nigerians are overweight and have abdominal obesity, an often overlooked diabetes risk factor. Between 2007 and 2021, Nigeria recorded a growth in per-capita soft drink sales from 9 ml to 14 ml.

“The direct and indirect costs of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other NCDs are staggering. Beyond the prohibitive costs of treatment for individuals, NCDs have a broader economic effect, including a decline in economic productivity attributed to the reduced ability of people suffering from these diseases to work.

“The national direct cost of diabetes to Nigeria is estimated at USD 3.5 to USD 4.5 billion per annum or around NGN300,000 per patient. The burden of treating diabetes is more than Nigeria’s entire health budget!”

The coalition, however, called on current administration to consider increasing the SSB tax to 20%; Consolidate the SSB tax through legislation; and Utilize SSB tax revenue for health and nutrition interventions.