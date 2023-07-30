Tinubu to commission N30bn NASS Projects in December – Akpabio  

Senate President, Akpabio

…As NASC gives September deadline for documentation of Senators , Reps’ aides

By Henry Umoru

PLANS are in top gear for President Bola Tinubu to in December this year , commission N30billion worth different ongoing projects at the National Assembly.

Speaking on the commissioning of the projects being executed within the National Assembly Complex in December this year by President Tinubu when the Chairman and members of the governing board of NASC. Visited him Weekend, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio said, “the entire Complex of the National Assembly is like a construction site now due to ongoing general renovation work and fresh projects which would on completion, be commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in December this year .

” Aside the general renovation work, part of new edifices being put in place , is the permanent office complex of the National Assembly Service Commission and very beffiting Library Complex.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Service Commission ( NASC) has given up to end of September this year as deadline for documentation of legislative aides of the entire 469 federal lawmakers in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Even though Akpabio did not state amount of money that had been released to contractors handling the project, it is on record that the 9th National Assembly , appropriated N30billion to Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA ) for execution of the project out of which as at March this year, only N9billion was released .

The Senate President in response to request made by NASC Chairman, Engineer Ahmed Kadi Amshi on prompt documentation of legislative aides of lawmakers, assured him that the September deadline would be abided with .

In his remarks, NASC Chairman, Amshi told the Senate President and other principal officers of the Senate that end of September this year has been fixed as deadline for documentation of aides of the 469 federal lawmakers .

Amshi who noted that documentation of Aides to the lawmakers , was very important for payment of entitled emoluments to them, said, “Your Excellency Mr President of the Senate , please help us to inform the serving Senators and by extension, Hon members of the 10th National Assembly , to forward names of their appointed legislative aides to us for required documentation and payments of monthly salaries .

“The Commission has opened relevant files for this purpose and fixed September this year as deadline.”

He added that within the last three years , the commission under his leadership , has promoted a total of 2, 775 staff, converted about 447 others from one cadre to the other and set code of ethics for ethical conducts of staff at all times.