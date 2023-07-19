Tinubu tasked to reduce indiscriminate taxes on agriculture

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been tasked to make policies that would end indiscriminate taxation on food and agriculture businesses operating in the nation to encourage local investment in the sector.

Olagoke Balogun, Co-founder and the Executive Director of So Fresh, who spoke in Port Harcourt, while unveiling the brand in the Garden City, said an end to double taxation would encourage Nigerians to survive in their businesses.

Balogun stated that it is only favourable government policies that can encourage and improve the agricultural and food sector, adding that the nation should be empowered to feed itself.

He said: “For small and medium businesses, they (government) need to provide relief and limit the double taxation and indiscriminate levies that burden those businesses.

“Government should provide that enabling environment for businesses to thrive, provide employment and create more jobs. We need to feed ourself as a nation. Government needs to look into the agriculture and food sector.”

Balogun emphasized that small and medium scale businesses are the lifewire of every economy, urging the government to encourage small and medium firms.

“Business generally is the engine of the economy and so when small and medium businesses are supported a number things will improve.

“There is need for the government to improve electric, road networks and even security. Security is an important aspect of business,” he said.

He said So Fresh which started operation in 2010 has provided over 660 direct and indirect jobs, adding that it pays all necessary taxes to the federal and state governments.