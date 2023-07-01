Tinubu support group wants Achadu appointed as Minister

The Asiwaju Transformation Ambassadors (ATA) has endorsed Dr Michael Achadu for the position of Minister from Benue State.

In a statement issued in Lagos co-signed by Otunba Lawrence Akala and Barrister Femi Oke, its President and General Secretary respectively, the group described Achadu as a loyal party stalwart who perfectly understands President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Asiwaju group said Dr Achadu has enjoyed a distinguished career and have excelled in the cooperate world for decades.

The statement added thay since delving into politics, Achadu has demonstrated an unusual penchant for excellence, capacity and competence.

It noted that the Okpokwu native is a detrabilised Nigerian, unifier and nation-builder who so much believes in the philosophy of President Tinubu.

The group recalled that Achadu played a crucial role in the victory of the ruling party at all levels in Benue State.

Describing the brand strategist as a philanthropist, it further said he is out to make a difference in governance and should be given the opportunity to serve.

“Chief Dr. Michael Achadu is man who is bucking the trend in politics and governance. Not your usual politician, Achadu is a seasoned professional with global economic expertise,” the group said.

“A philanthropist, he is also a consummate business mogul and an epitome of hope to the young generation owing to his penchant for hard work, capacity and integrity.

“Achadu’s impact has been felt all over the nation with over 3,500 youths workforce spread across all 774 local governments.

In recognition of his contribution to human capacity development, philanthropy and entrepreneurship, he was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from the prestigious International University of Entrepreneurship, Delaware, USA.

“His foray into partisan politics was driven by the need to offer an alternative to the general narrative. He was instrumental to the delivery of Benue state and especially Okpokwu LGA to our great party, the APC in the last general elections.

“Chief Achadu embodies determination, doggedness, perseverance and courage. He understands the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a new Nigeria, where development is driven by intellectuals and their time-tested track record of entrepreneurship break-through.

“We, therefore, believe he is the most suited member of our party from Benue State for the position of Minister in the cabinet of Mr President”.