Tinubu should dialogue with bandits like Niger Delta militants – Sani Yerima

A former Zamfara Governor, Sani Yerima, has asked President Bola Tinubu to dialogue with bandits, just as the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua dialogued with Niger Delta militants.

Yerima stated this while speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa on Saturday.

He said, “I’m advising the government to, first of all, find time to sit with these bandits, just like they sat with Niger Delta militants in the past. Because a majority of them are Nigerians, even though there are some foreigners among them.

“But Nigerians among them can be convinced, as the Niger Delta militants were convinced and empowered to stop.

“if that fails, then the government can use force on them wherever they are,” he said.

Yerima’s advocacy for dialogue with bandits comes on the heels of an increasing spate of indiscriminate killings and kidnapped citizens for ransom across the country.

Meanwhile, the former Zamfara governor said though some bandits terrorising Nigeria are foreigners.

Recall that, Yerima introduced sharia law in Zamfara state 23 years ago.

Under Yerima’s administration in 2000, Bello Buba Jangebe was amputated for stealing a cow following a Zamfara Sharia Court ruling.

Similarly, in 2001, Lawali Isa, who stole a bicycle, had his wrist cut.