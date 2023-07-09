Tinubu set to be announced as ECOWAS chairman

President Bola Tinubu is expected to be announced as the new chairman of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) today (Sunday).

A media aide to the president, Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in a tweet on his official handle on Sunday.

Recall that Tinubu, who departed Nigeria on Saturday, is currently attending the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS in Guinea-Bissau.

Onanuga said President Tinubu will be announced during the ongoing leadership meeting of the ECOWAS.

He is expected to take over from his Guinea-Bissau counterpart, President Umaro Embalo, who was in Nigeria a few days ago.

Onanuga stated, “Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will become the new ECOWAS chairman today, succeeding President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau, who became chairman 4 July 2022, at the 61st summit in Accra.

“Tinubu’s leadership will be announced in Bissau today at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).”