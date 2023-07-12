Tinubu seeks Reps approval of N500bn for subsidy palliatives

President Tinubu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives, requesting the approval of N500 billion to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Essentially, the president is seeking the amendment of the 2022 supplementary appropriation act to accommodate the funds.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas read the letter of the president’s request at Wednesday’s plenary.

Titled “Request for the amendment of the 2022 appropriation act”, the letter reads in part: “I write to request the approval of the House of Representatives an amendment of the 2022 appropriation act in accordance with the law.

“The request has become necessary in other to source funds to provide necessary palliatives to cushion the effect of the recent removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

“The sum of N500 billion only has been extracted from the 2022 appropriation act of N819.536 for the provision of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal. I expect that the House will speedily consider the request”.

Abbas however added that the House will consider the President’s request at plenary on Thursday.