Tinubu salutes Zamfara female pilgrim for returning lost $80,000 

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has deeply shows his appreciation with the kind attitude and God fearing Zamfara female Pilgrim Hajiya Aisha Yan Guru from Bungudu local government area, who returned the lost $80,000 Dollars equivalence to about sixty million (#60,000) naira to the owner while performing this year’s Hajj.

This was disclosed by the state Chairman Hajj Committee Alhaji Musa Mallaha, while briefing Newsmen in his office Gusau on the achievements recorded in the 2023 Hajj operation.

He said when the news of Aisha incident broke out, the President became ecstatically happy and quickly directed the National Hajj Commission to organize an NTA press interview with the woman for record keeping.

Mallaha, maintained that when the management of National Hajj Commission contacted them about the issue, already the woman was airlifted back to Nigeria after completing her Hajj exercise.

According to him, the state government on it’s part has arranged to organize on how to honor the woman pilgrim for her good attitude, stressing that during the organized honor, the state Governor would attend the ceremony which would be hold under the office of the wife of state Governor.

“Infact, the behavior been carried out the woman pilgrim Aisha Yan Guru for returning the lost amount runing in millions, is a great pride to not only Zamfara or Nigeria, but to the Muslim world”, Mallaha stressed.

The Chairman further explained that, the state Hajj Commission recorded great achievements in this year’s 2023 Hajj exercise, adding that the state has witnessed the lost of only one pilgrim who was collapsed while performing his obligatory Hajj exercise, and later died at the hospital in Mecca.

Mallaha, therefore urged both state and Federal Government to always use the good caliber of people while appointing to head the Hajj operations, and called on those who were opportune for the assignment to exercise the fear of Allah for the protection of good image of their State and country in general.