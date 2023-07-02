Tinubu returns to Abuja after Paris, London, Lagos

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday afternoon returned to Abuja from Lagos, thirteen days after he left to attend the Summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris, the capital of France.

Recall that the President left Abuja on June 20 to participate in the Summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris, the capital of France.

He returned to Nigeria but went straight to Lagos, on Tuesday, June 27, to observe the Eid-el-Kabir festival in his home at Ikoyi.

While away from Abuja, President Tinubu had participated in the New Global Financing Pact signing in Paris. He also held various other diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the main event.

While in Paris, he met with the French President, Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée; the Swiss President, Alain Berset, at Palais Brongniart; President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon; Director General of World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

He also met with the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), Prof. Benedict Oramah; and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud–Basso.

He left Paris for London, the United Kingdom (UK), on Saturday, June 24, on a private visit where he also met with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

While in Lagos, apart, from joining other Muslim faithful to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, he also received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:30pm.