Tinubu returns after AU meeting in Kenya

President Bola Tinubu arrived Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 4:20p.m., returning to Abuja from Nairobi, Kenya, where he participated in the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union, AU.

The President was received at the airport by top government functionaries led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Other in the welcome party were Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinnma, and former Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

President Tinubu was at the meeting in his capacity as the Chairman of the Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

He left Abuja for the meeting on Saturday.

Among issues discussed at the Nairobi meeting were deliberations and conclusions reaffirming Africa’s unity and strength, and rejection of a new scramble for Africa.

Tinubu also committed to strengthening the ECOWAS Standby Force to deter coups and terrorism in the sub-region.