Tinubu receives Benin, Niger, Guinea Bissau Presidents in Aso Rock

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President BolaTinubu is currently meeting with the Presidents of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, Niger Republic, Mohammed Bazoum and the Guinea, Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The three neighbouring African Presidents came separately and were received at the forecourt by the Brigade of Guards before they proceeded to Tinubu’s office

Although reasons for the meeting were officially made public as at the time of filing this report, the visiting presidents, who arrived the Aso Rock Presidential Villa at about noon, are expected to be discussing, primarily, issues around economies with their host.