Tinubu orders NDLEA to fish out killers of 2-year-old boy in Delta

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Ochuko Akuopha & Gift Chapi-Odekina, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of two-year-old Ivan Omhonrina killed by a stray bullet during an operation by officers of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement by the presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, President Tinubu, said: “I mourn the death of little Ivan Omhonrina and sympathise with his parents for the painful experience of losing an innocent child in a most tragic manner.

“Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and that what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again.

“I also pray for the quick recovery of Eronmonsele, who was reportedly injured in that unfortunate event.

“That incident is unacceptable. We must unravel those who foisted agony on the Omhonrinas and ensure they are brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, the President has directed NDLEA management to speedily and thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to punishing those found culpable.

The President charged security agents to be more professional and careful when conducting their operations to avoid risking the lives of innocent Nigerians.

Oborevwori visits family

In a related development, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, has visited the family of Ivan Omhonria.

This came as the House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to take over the investigation and prosecution of the officer(s) involved in the shooting and killing of Ivan Omhonrina and ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

Governor Oborevwori visited the family at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, where Ivan’s one-year-old sibling, Eromonsele, is receiving treatment for injuries he sustained on his left eye during the incident, which occurred last Thursday.

Commiserating with the family on the demise of Ivan, Oborevwori said: “When we heard the unfortunate news, we immediately issued a statement calling on NDLEA authorities and the Police Command to quickly investigate the circumstances, which led to the death of your son and injury to his younger sibling.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, we commiserate with you and your family over the loss of your son, Ivan. We have so much confidence in the police and as you know, as they are carrying out their investigation, they will not make the outcome public until they are through with their investigations. So, be rest assured that the culprits would be brought to book.

“Once again, I commiserate with your family for this loss and I am happy that Eromonsele is recovering. Let me also appreciate the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, for the proactive action they have taken so far since the incident occurred.

“I had sent people here earlier to find out what they were doing and I am happy that they were able to save Eromonsele’s life and I know that he will come out strong.”

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abbas, said: “We have sent messages to the NDLEA and they have responded and in no distant time we will come out with a report that would be made known to members of the public.”

Reps ask IGP to prosecute NDLEA officers involved in killing

The House also urged the NDLEA and all other law enforcement agencies to provide regular training and sensitisation programmes for their officers on the appropriate use of firearms, conflict resolution, de-escalation techniques, and respect for human rights.

The House further mandated its Committee on Human Rights and National Security and Intelligence, when constituted, to ensure that the family of Onose was adequately compensated for the loss and report back within six weeks.

The House further mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence (when constituted) to effectively monitor the activities of law enforcement agencies, including conducting regular evaluations, reviewing incidents and recommend appropriate actions to prevent similar occurrences and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion, moved by Unyime Idem.