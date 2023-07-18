Tinubu, OBJ, others expected at Late Prelate Mbang’s burial

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

FORMER and present leaders of the country including President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, some state governors and prominent religious leaders are expected to attend the burial of the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Sunday Mbang on August 11, 2023.

Late Mbang’s family made this known yesterday in Uyo while briefing newsmen on the activities lined up for the burial of the religious leader who died on the 16th day of May, 2023 at the age of 86.

Speaking on behalf of family, late Mbang’s first son and Chief mourner, Sir Ini Mbang, also disclosed that the Sultan of Sokoto would be among prominent religious leaders expected at the funeral.

His words:, “We are going to have several distinguished Nigerians in attendance. First and foremost, Papa’s best friend, former president Olusegun Obasanjo will be there. We also have confirmations of some governors; even the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu will be there.



“And then we are going to have the president of World Methodist Council, Secretary-General of the World Methodist Council, National President Christian Association of Nigeria and the President-General of the Islamic Council of Nigeria which s the Sultan of Sokoto.

“You know Papa started the Inter-Religious Council with the former Sultan of Sokoto and he was in good relationship with other Sultans of Sokoto. So these eminent leaders will come and honour him.

The Chief mourner stated that there would be a special service on Wednesday, 19th July, 2023 (today) by his alma mater, the Methodist Boys High School Old Boys followed by a novelty football match between the Methodist Old Boys and Hope Waddel Old Boys at Shelter Afrique, Uyo.

“The essence of this briefing today is to officially intimate the press and by extension the General public , and keep them abreast with the line-up of activities for the burial of our departed patriarch who has passed on to eternity.

“On Wednesday 26th July, 2023 a commendation service is slated to hold at the Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu in Lagos at 10am.

“On Thursday 3rd ofAugust, 2023 there would be a special service to be conducted by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN at the National Christian Centre, Abuja by 4pm. The mourning house will be officially opened on Sunday the 6th day of August here in Uyo at 3pm”