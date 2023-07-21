Tinubu keen on ridding Nigeria of corruption, economic crimes – EFCC

By Soni Daniel and Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol, on Friday, reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to rid the nation of all forms of corruption and economic crimes.

He made this statement during the passing out parade of Detective Superintendent Cadre Course Nine in Abuja.

Chukkol described the event as a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing war against corruption, stressing that trends in economic and financial crimes are constantly evolving.

He emphasized the need for operatives of the Commission to continue putting up a fierce battle against these crimes through prevention and enforcement.

Chukkol stated, “Your passing-out today and joining the ranks of the Commission is coming at a time when we are consolidating on the efforts of several years of battling corruption and all forms of economic and financial crimes.

“Trends in economic and financial crimes keep evolving and the EFCC must continue to put up a fierce battle against them by prevention through sensitization and enforcement to serve as deterrence.

“I restate the commitment of the EFCC to Mr. President’s resolve to rid the entire country of all forms of corruption and economic and financial crimes.”

Chukkol congratulated the new graduates and their families and thanked the Commandant, trainers, and staff of the EFCC Academy for their dedicated efforts over the past 12 months.

He also emphasized the importance of continuous learning and personal development in their future career.

“I advise you to also make out time for your personal development, which will go a long way in adding value to your service in the Commission and to our country Nigeria,” he stated.

Dr. George Abang Ekpungu, the Secretary of the EFCC, emphasized the agency’s dedication to upholding integrity, discipline, and the highest standards.

He noted that the EFCC Academy in Karu, Abuja, has been instrumental in preparing the graduates for their roles within the EFCC.

Furthermore, the agency’s scribe urged the graduating cadets to maintain an impeccable track record and remain above reproach

“You must be above board. If you misbehave, abuse your office, we’ll return you home,” he stated.

Earlier, Mr. Salman Auwal, the Academy’s Head of the Drill Wing, outlined the rigorous training regimen they had undergone, which included operational studies, legal studies, forensics, ICT, general studies, and field studies.

“The EFCC has recruited gallant Nigerians who are doing marvelously well in their various beats of duty.

“The graduates are ready, able and willing to join the workforce of the EFCC, in order to add to their quota to the fight against corruption and combatting economic and financial crimes in Nigeria,” he added.