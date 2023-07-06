Tinubu, ICPC boss commended over fight against corruption

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

An Abuja based lawyer, Osuagwu Ugochukwu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, over sustained fight against corruption.

The Rights attorney stated this in a letter dated July 3, 2023, and made available to our correspondent, Wednesday, in Abuja.

The letter reads in part: “We write to commend the Administration’s fight against corruption since assuming office since May 29, 2023.

“We also wish to command the zeal and astuteness of Owosanoye Bolaji (ICPC Chairman) who has shown that corruption can be fought effectively without dramatization and in line with the rule of law.

“Owasaneye Bolaji has been a very effective public officer and his fight against corruption as ICPC Chairman has been without any blemish and we wish to request this Administration to give him the necessary support needed to fight the scourge of corruption.”