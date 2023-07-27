Tinubu, ICC, US, others petitioned over alleged plot to implicate Ugochinyere

Ideato leaders under the aegis of Ideato Leadership Forum have sent a strong-worded petition to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Embassies of the United States of America and European Union Representative, over alleged plots to frame up and abduct its representative in the National Assembly, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The group alleged that Uzodimma had allegedly sponsored a group of APC youths to concoct petitions framing up the member representing Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, over the gruesome murder of the late Ideato North LGA chairman, Mr. Chris Ohizu, whose video of his gruesome decapitation went viral a few days after the terrorist attack on the country home of Ugochinyere in Akokwa, Ideato North LGA of the State.

According to a copy of the petition, the group alerted President Tinubu that; “Governor Uzodimma has sworn to do everything possible to destroy our son and representative, whom we know as a courageous, yet kind and God-fearing young man, who cannot imagine the thought of hurting a fly, by framing him up for murder.

“It may please His Excellency to know that Ikenga Ugochinyere’s only sin against Uzodimma is his unwavering advocacy for good governance and boldness in calling on Uzodimma as the governor of the State to arrest the security situation in the State and save the lives of ordinary Imolites.

“We call on you, to use your good office to protect our son and representative and direct the Police authorities not to avail themselves to be used by Uzodimma to continue to fight his personal political battles and rather focus attention on fighting crime and restoring peace to the State, which has been ravaged by unprecedented level of violence since he took office in 2020.”

The letter also warned that should anything happen to the Ideato Rep member, they will be left with no other option but to mobilise sons and daughters of Ideato nation for protests in Abuja and other places.

In the letters to the ICC, USA embassy and to the EU, the group called attention to alleged Uzodimma’s incessant human rights abuses and suffocation of political space by; “constantly harassing, blackmailing and even ordering the assassination of his political opponents and critics.”

They urged the international community to take note of the Imo governor’s actions and take steps to protect democracy and freedom in Nigeria nay Africa by sanctioning Mr. Uzodimma, his family members and top aides like Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri over their numerous anti-democratic actions, especially as they affect Hon. Ugochinyere, over the last one year, starting with armed attacks on him and culminating in the government sponsored terrorist attack on his residence in his village, which led to the destruction of several cars, houses and the gruesome murder of three people, including his uncle, Mr. Daniel Ikeagwuonu.