A former legal adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Muiz Banire, SAN, said President Bola Tinubu has nothing to gain from removing the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu for not supporting him.

He stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Banire, a former commissioner in Lagos state when President Bola Tinubu was the governor, absolved the President of having anything to do with the current leadership situation in the APC.

He said Tinubu did not have anything to gain by removing the party’s Chairman even if he did not support him to become the President at the initial stage.

The former APC legal adviser added that the disgruntled members of the NWC are most likely responsible for Adamu’s resignation instead.

Banire said Adamu and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore’s resignation might have been forced rather than voluntary.

His comment comes hours after Senator Abubakar Kyari emerged as the new APC National Chairman and announced Adamu and Omisore’s resignation as national officers of the party.

Banire described the duo’s resignation as an unusual situation that must have been birthed by certain circumstances which are not obvious to people now.

He said, “I’m not too sure that the resignation could have been voluntarily, in my view, I might be wrong; I probably believe that maybe the pressure of other colleagues of theirs forced them eventually to tender their resignation.

“So, it’s not unlikely that it is as a result of such issues that have been in the public space for some time now; maybe it has reached its peak now and couldn’t be absorbed again. They probably reacted.

“I have been reading Mr Lukman Saliu for some time; he has been raising a lot of issues, particularly bordering on maladministration of the party, misappropriation funds and so on.

“Well, that could be part of it because I know as a matter of fact, in NWC sometimes those are usually issues that usually confronts or challenges the body,” he said.

Banire noted that the National Working Committee and the National Executive Council certainly knew all that had transpired before the eventual resignation.