Tinubu eulogises late Subomi Balogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the late founder of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB); Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun as an institution in the Nigerian banking sector and a model for the generation of bankers.

President Tinubu, who gave the description at the funeral service, held for the repose of the deceased at the Cathedral Church of Our Saviour, Ijebu-Ode, acknowledged that the contributions of the late baron of the capital market would be greatly missed.

Tinubu who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima acknowledged the contributions of Ijebu sons and daughters to the development of the country as a whole, saying that “You our dear people of Ijebuland, we must be grateful for the personality you have raised for the nation and the world”.

Earlier in his remarks, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun while describing Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun as a role model, an intellectual and a quintessential human being, noted that his contributions to the banking sector, Ijebuland and the Church would not be forgotten in a hurry.

In his message titled, “The Righteous will be separated from the wicked on the judgement day”, the Bishop, Church of Nigeria, (Anglican Communion) Remo Diocese; Most Reverend Michael Olusina Fape who read from the book of Matthew, chapter 13, verse 24 to 30, described death as a debt to be paid by everyone.

Fape while noting that wealth is not a hindrance to make heaven, urged rich men and women to learn to serve God, saying that their lives do not belong to them, but to God Almighty.

The Diocesan Bishop while noting that the Otunba Subomi Balogun was highly placed and humble, said that he was a friend of the Church, a committed Christian who impacted his generation positively.

Other dignitaries at the burial ceremony are Alhaji Aliko Dangote, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Femi Otedola, among others.