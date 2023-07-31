Tinubu decorates Service Chiefs in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently decorating the new Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs with their new ranks at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new Service Chiefs to be decorated are Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Major General Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Chief of Air Staff; CAS, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar.

Recall that President Tinubu appointed the new set of military security chiefs on June 19, 2023, ending the time of those appointed by his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new CDS, who is currently a Major General is expected to be decorated with the rank of General rank, while the COAS, also a Major General is expected to be decorated with Lieutenant General rank.

The CNS is expected to be decorated with the Vice Admiral rank, while the CAS is expected to be decorated with the Air Marshall rank.

The ceremony is taking place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.