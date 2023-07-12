Tinubu, Class of 1999 Govs meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the Class of 1999 Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu is also a member of the set of governors, which was the first set of elected governors of the current democratic dispensation, also known as the Fourth Republic.

Those present in the meeting include former governors James Ibori ( Delta State), Donald Duke( Cross River), Niyi Adebayo ( Ekiti), Lucky Igbinedion( Edo ), Orji Uzor Kalu( Abia ), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi).

Others are Chimaroke Nnamani( Enugu), Ibrahim Saminu Turaki( Jigawa), Adamu Muazu( Bauchi), Obong Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom), Olusegun Osoba ( Ogun), Bisi Akande ( Osun), Ahmad Yerima (Zamfara), Jolly Nyame ( Taraba), Attahiru Bafarawa ( Sokoto) and Joshua Dariye ( Plateau).