Tinubu appoints Okun, 2 others Customs DCGs

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Festus Okun as Deputy Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service.

Two other DCGs appointed along with Okun were: Musa Baba Musa and Albashir Hamisu.

Mr. Abdullahi Maiwada (CSC) the National Public Relations Officer of the Service disclosed this in a statement, this morning.

Three new Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) were equally appointed. They were: Kamardeen Olumoh, Auwal Baba Mohammed and Adeogun Alajogun.

The new Customs top management followed the appointment of the Acting Comptroller-General, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi by President Tinubu on June 19.

“While thanking the retired members of the management for their meritorious service, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi congratulated the newly appointed Officers and charged them to redouble their efforts to ensure the Service achieves greater heights in its mandates of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation,” the statement read in part.

CG reviews Enforcement Strategies

Meanwhile, the CG has said that his administration was reviewing Customs’ Enforcement Strategy by streamlining its structures.

According to him, the review was initiated to make enforcement strategies more effective.

He revealed this at a meeting with Patrol Heads of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’, after rounding off his maiden visit to some Area Commands and other Customs Formations in Zone ‘A’.

According to him, one of the steps taken to effect change is the withdrawal of the operations of the CGC Strike force Team to strengthen the Federal Operations Unit.

His words “This is what many of us met when we joined the Service. It means that the major enforcement arm of the Service is now Federal Operations, so you will be held responsible for whatever happens around your jurisdiction.

“You no longer have any other structure, of course. The Border drills are completely different. But within the Service, you are the number one Enforcement Agency and it is a huge responsibility given to you. I want to believe that you are up to the responsibility.

“We were doing it before, so let me say that if there are any of these structures placed above your head or under you that are making seizures, they are not doing anything new because it is what you have been used to doing and it is what we are challenging you to do.”

According to Mr. Adeniyi, “This will also mean that the checkpoints will be reviewed and reduced because there are so many expectations from the Service in line with global standards.”

He also pointed out that there would be consultations with various Area Controllers to undertake a self-review of patrol operations.

Similarly, he charged the personnel to be more professional without compromising national security and always uphold the ethics of their profession in the discharge of their duties and outward appearance.

“Your Uniform is your Uniform and that is what you must wear; if you are in a difficult terrain, you put on the combat, you must not cover your face with glasses or tie your head with a turban, your Uniform must also have a name tag.”

The CG directed that operational vehicles must be appropriately marked and positioned at the assigned patrol points, saying “wherever your checkpoint is, your vehicle must be properly marked Federal Operations Unit; if your vehicle is not there nor marked, it is a violation of law.”