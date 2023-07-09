Tinubu: APC shifts NEC meeting by one week

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following the appointment of President Bola Tinubu as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has postponed meetings of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee NEC earlier slated for Monday and Tuesday this week.

National Secretary of the party, Otunba Iyiola Omisore in a statement on Sunday night said the meetings would now hold on 18th and 19th July.

“Members of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively.

“The postponement is necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Inconveniences regretted”, said Omisore.

The Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the party had recently come under intense criticisms over its failure to hold meetings of relevant party organs as stipulated by the the party’s constitution.