Tinubu affirms Africa’s unity, warns against new scramble for continent

•Harps on AfCFTA implementation

•Says 13 of 15 ECOWAS member states ratified agreement

•Declares all 15 countries in West Africa electrically interconnected

•Notes violence, war’ll impede economic integration

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Africa’s unity and strength, while strongly rejecting the notion of a new scramble for Africa.

He warned that past plundering and exploitation of the continent should remain in the past and never be repeated.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President stated this at the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5th MYCM) of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member-States in Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday.

Tinubu, in his capacity as chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, highlighted the progress made by the body in various sectors of its integration process, including trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, and security.

He said: “The world we inhabit is often unkind and uncertain. Past history and current global difficulties argue against our future success.

”Lessons of the past few years teach us that the world economy can be disrupted in ways that halt progress and invite downturn.

”Our nations can suddenly find themselves in dire situations if we choose to be passive observers of our fate.

”Such passivity does not commend itself to me. I will not listen to it, neither should any African. The challenges we face mean that governance will be difficult.

”They also mean that visionary good governance is necessary. Some observers assert a new scramble for Africa is afoot and it is much like the old scramble that plundered our continent.

”But, here and now, let it be said to whomever the new scramblers might be that our continent may be old but our spirit is new. And it is strong. The bad that took place in the past must stay there. It shall never be repeated.”

Tinubu, who was made chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, penultimate week, said Africa would have a vibrant economy if it was able to mitigate the numerous security challenges facing it.

“We sit here in a meaningful discussion of vital economic matters. Yet, it will be impossible to bring full meaning to what we attempt unless we give due consideration to the instability and conflict that now scar many of our nations.

“The fullness of the integration we seek will elude us as long as several of our nations stand in the midst of violence and war.

“The trade and commerce we talk of today refers to valued goods and services that improve life. The trade and commerce these nations suffer is of destruction and disorder that takes lives and steals opportunity,” he said.

The President, who announced plans to strengthen the ECOWAS Standby Force to deter coups and combat terrorism in the sub-region, said ECOWAS had achieved the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, and was working on establishing the Customs Union and Common Market.

In his statement, entitled “Address on Status of Regional Integration in ECOWAS,” Tinubu emphasized the need for Africa to overcome its challenges and work towards a prosperous future, focusing on inclusive growth, good governance, and leveraging the opportunities provided by the AfCFTA.

Highlighting efforts made by ECOWAS to consolidate the gains of its trade liberalization scheme and support the implementation of the AfCFTA, the Nigerian leader said the ECOWAS commission had been assisting member-states in the negotiations, ratification, and implementation of the AfCFTA.

He noted that 13 of the 15 ECOWAS member states had ratified the agreement.

On free movement of persons, President Tinubu informed the meeting that ECOWAS had commenced action towards the implementation of the Harmonized Visa-Regime (ECOVISA) to facilitate the free movement of non-ECOWAS citizens.

On regional infrastructure development, President Tinubu reaffirmed ECOWAS’ focus on building regional infrastructure, including the Lagos-Abidjan Corridor Highway, to promote economic activities and integration.

”The Feasibility and Preliminary Design and Studies show a significant investment cost of nearly US$15 billion for the whole highway with an average economic rate of return of 15% per annum. In the same vein, preparations are under way for the development of the other corridors, namely the Abidjan-Praia-Dakar,” he said.

Regarding intra-regional cooperation, the President informed the meeting that a joint border post between Nigeria and Cameroon was recently commissioned and handed over in November 2022 to the authorities of the two countries.

He described the project as a bridge between ECOWAS and, Economic Community of Central African States, ECCAS, and a solid foundation for future cooperation and integration between the regions and ultimately, the continent.

The President also provided an update on the energy sector, expressing delight that several generation and inter-connection projects had been implemented within the region.

According to him, with the completion of the electric interconnection among Cote d’Ivoire-Liberia-Sierra Leone- Guinee (1,300 km) and between Senegal-The Gambia-Guinee Bissau and Guinee (1,700 km), all the 15 countries in West Africa had now been interconnected.

”The completion of the Information and Coordination Centre of the West African Power Pool, WAPP, will enable member-states buy and sell electricity in the region as this centre will act as a regional system operator within the framework of the regional electricity market,” he said.

Tinubu also provided updates on investment promotion, the ECOWAS Cybersecurity Agenda to combat cybercrime and improve cybersecurity capabilities in member states.

Calling for good governance to ensure a prosperous future for Africa, free from the exploitations of the past, Tinubu said: “As Africans, we forge ahead, no matter the barriers thrust before us.”

However, he expressed concern about the low level of intra-community trade among member-states, noting that the European Union remained the major trading partner for the region, followed by Asia, North America, and the rest of Africa.

On peace, security, and stability, the Nigerian leader acknowledged the challenges faced by the sub-region, including terrorism and anti-constitutional changes in government.

”We sit here in meaningful discussion of vital economic matters. Yet, it will be impossible to bring full meaning to what we attempt unless we give due consideration to the instability and conflict that now scar many of our nations.

”The fullness of the integration we seek will elude us as long as several of our nations stand in the mist on violence and war.

”The trade and commerce we talk of today refers to valued goods and services that improve life. The trade and commerce these nations suffer is of destruction and disorder that takes lives and steals opportunity.

”We cannot integrate Africa and attain the prosperity we seek while our nearby brothers and sisters suffer in pain and anguish, they should not suffer.

”We must advance as one continent toward peace and prosperity. Otherwise, we risk the creation of two or more Africa, one a select group of nations moving steadily while the rest remain trapped in the age-old mire of poverty, conflict and lack of hope.

”It is very clear that in the area of peace, security, and stability, our region is confronted with the twin challenges of terrorism and reversal of democratic gains through undemocratic changes of government.

”To address these challenges, the ECOWAS Authority, which I have the honour to chair, has given directive regarding the enhancement of the role of the ECOWAS Standby Force for deployment to fight terrorism and undemocratic changes in government.

”The Authority has also resolved to raise our own funding internally to finance the peace support operations in our community. Meanwhile, we have continued to monitor the transition programmes in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, ” he said.