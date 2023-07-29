Tinubu, Abiodun, Abdulsalami pay tribute Diya

…he remains epitome of courage, bravery, discipline in service to fatherland – Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday described the one-time Chief of General Staff during General Sani Abacha administration, Lt. General Donaldson Oladipo Diya as a very resourceful military strategist, an epitome of courage, bravery, discipline and integrity who was selfless with his contribution and service to Nigeria, his fatherland.

President Tinubu disclosed that as an accomplished military General, the late Chief of General Staff gave his all for the protection of the territorial integrity of the country, as well as the preservation of the unity of the country.

He added that he left behind rich legacies of selflessness, utmost diligence and deep sense of dedication to generations coming behind.

The President, who was represented by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun stated this, while speaking at the funeral service held for the late General Diya at Cathedral Church of St Paul, Odogbolu, Ogun State.

Diya, a one time Military Governor of Ogun State died on March 26 at the age of 79.

Tinubu explained that though the exit of Diya is painful, but the country and the people left behind could always take solace in the fact that he served the country dutifully well and was an exemplary leader and shining example in the pursuit of truth, integrity and all the noble ideal that have helped to preserve the unity of the country.

He said, the deceased would always be remembered for introducing lots of reforms while in the army such as those that are tailored towards improving on the welfare of the soldiers, as well as that of the community service which has helped to improve relations between the soldiers and their host communities.

Tinubu said, “Lt Gen Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya was very dedicated to preserving peace and territorial integrity of the country. He rose through the rank to be Chief of General Staff. He was a strategic thinker with ability to make swift decision. He contributed to quelling uprising that could hamper the security of the country and Africa. His sense of diligence and selflessness remains a point of reference to those coming behind and we can always take solace in his pursuit of truth, integrity and unity of our country”.

Speaking in his capacity as the Governor of the State, Abiodun described Diya as an illustrious son of the State and another gift to the nation, urging the widow of the late General, Mrs Josephine Diya and the children to be comforted by the fact that the deceased left behind a very rich culture of selfless service and utmost love for his father land.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Diocese of Ijebu Southwest, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Babatunde Ogunbanwo described the late Lt General Donaldson Oladipo Oyeyinka Diya as a thorough bred and highly disciplined soldier who spent all his life to serve the country.

Giving his word of exhortation during the service with the theme ”The End Of A Fulfilled Life”, Revd Ogunbanwo described the deceased as a very gallant and highly disciplined officer who lived a simple life and was very committed to serving God and caring for the people.

He said, “Lt General Oladipo Diya was a great Ijebu son, he was role model to many of us, he was very instrumental to the creation of the Diocese of Ijebu Southwest of the Anglican Communion, he single handedly built the church hall for us, he was involved in the development of Odogbolu too, he donated a library, he was a humble man, you won’t even know he was once the number two citizen in the country when you visit him at his Ikeja home, he was such a great man”

Revd Ogunbanwo said according to Heb 9 vs 27, death is inevitable likewise judgement, saying that this is the reason people should rather repent from all their ungodly ways and return to God before it is too late.

The man of God harped on having the righteous at the helms of affairs in the country, because the scripture says that when the righteous rule the people would certainly rejoice.

Ogunbanwo has however urged the country’s leaders to shun greed but rather deploy their resources to making life better for the country saying that one day would be here when everyone would account for his stewardship before the Almighty God.

Also speaking, a one time Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, described late General Diya as a dependable and professional colleague, saying that he had always been the one taking over from him whenever he (Diya) was leaving one office for another.

Gen Diya was later buried at his Odogbolu country home with full military accomplishments.

Other dignitaries at the event were the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Senator Olamillekan Adeola representing Ogun West, his counterpart representing Ogun Central, Senator Shuaib Salis, former deputy governors, Chief Mrs Yetunde Onanuga and Alhaja Salmot Badru.

Others were former military governors of Ogun State such as Kayode Olofinmoyin, Sam Ewang, Oladayo popoola, Daniel Akintonde to mention among others.