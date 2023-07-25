Tin-can Customs records 110.8% growth in  non oil export

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Tin Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS has recorded a 110.8 per cent growth in non oil export in the first half of the year H1’23, compared to the same period of last year, H1’22.

Specifically, the non oil export of the Command rose to 291,436.43 MT in the first half of 2023, HI’23 from 138,246.5 metric tonnes, MT in the first half of 2023, HI’22.

Customs Area Controller, CAC of the Command, Adekunle Oloyede said in terms of volume, MT and value (Free On Board, FOB), the export trade recorded an exponential growth within the period under review.

According to him, “Comparatively, between January to June 2023, the tonnage of the goods exported through Tin Can Island Port Complex, TICPC increased from 138,246.5, MT to 291,436.43, MT; representing an increase of 110.8% over the previous year under review.

Similarly, the Customs boss noted that there was an increase in the FOB value of the year exports, noting that the FOB increased from N110.447 million in the first half of 2022 to N182.333 million in the first half of 2023, representing an increase of 65 per cent.

Highlighting revenue collected within the period under review, the CAC added that “The Command recorded a total collection of N260.2 billion in the first half of the year under review.

“The first half collection in 2023 runs at a variation with the first half of 2022 with a total collection of N274.3 billion on a difference of N14 billion.”