Three student shot as rival cult groups clash in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Three students of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa were reportedly shot as rival cult groups clash in the town.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, spokesperson Kehinde Adeleke confirmed that two female students and a male were hit by bullets from unknown gunmen on Sunday night.

She said the students were charging their phones at Amuta junction when sounds of gunshots rented the air.

According to her, the students sustained serious injuries from the bullets and were rushed to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo before they were referred to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, Ile-Ife for treatment.

“As I am speaking now, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained but we are investigating the matter”, she said

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the incident was a result of rival cultists’ clash in the community.

A source in the community said the rampaging gunmen were cultists who were out to exert authority in the area, saying the crisis had been ongoing before it finally escalated on Sunday night.

Ilesa had been battling with rival cult clashes leading to the killing of rival cult members over the four months which peaked during the electioneering period in the town.