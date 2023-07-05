Three NWC members ditch Adamu, say NASS Principal Officers, products of wide consultations

Adamu

…‘How APC Govs tried to make Adamu retract’

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

At least three members of the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have distanced themselves from utterances made by the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu disclaiming the appointment of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly.

Adamu had at a meeting with state governors of the party on Tuesday disowned the majority leadership positions announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, saying the party had not officially communicated both presiding officers.

Addressing the governors, Adamu had said; “You will get an update on the National Assembly, sharing of powers particularly the leadership of the chambers. The election of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President, the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives have been determined and they have now assumed their responsibilities.

“The remaining offices at the two chambers, is yet to be done. I had a courtesy call on Saturday from the President of the Senate and his Deputy. The following day which was Sunday, I received the visit by the Speaker and his Deputy Speaker coming to me for Sallah homage.

“But, I am just hearing rumours now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party or the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of the remaining offices and until we formally resolve and communicate to them in writing which is the normal practice as had been done before we came here -it is not our intention to break away from tradition – so whatever announcement is done either by the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker, is not from this secretariat”.

However, the three NWC members who spoke under conditions of anonymity pointed out that during the meeting, many Governors who spoke on the issue cautioned the Chairman and urged him to reach out to the leadership of the National Assembly and resolve the matter amicably.

“It was unanimously believed at the meeting that the emergence of leaders of the two chambers of National Assembly is with the blessing of the President”, said one of the NWC members.

The NWC members said they were worried that it would appear that the National Chairman has made up his mind not to work harmoniously with President Bola Tinubu.

They therefore distanced themselves and the NWC from actions which they said clearly undermines the smooth take-off of the APC-led Federal Government.

Govs wade in

Vanguard learned that the governors who spoke at the meeting cautioned Adamu to be more diplomatic in his approach to issues.

“While he was speaking, we noticed the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma was trying to signal him to stop and leave the matter for the closed door session but Adamu still went ahead to say his mind”, said a source at the Tuesday meeting.

“When it was Gov. Uzodinma’s turn to speak, he sounded conciliatory and appealed to Chairman Adamu to try and ensure that there was no crisis”, the source added.

Also, it was gathered that the Niger state Governor, Umar Bago on his part did not mince words in faulting Adamu’s position.

“Bago was very direct. He told Adamu that it was wrong of him to have spoken the way he spoke and that the principal officers of the National Assembly emerged after wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“Also, Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni observed that it was as if stakeholders of the party were all working at cross-purposes. In fact, he expressed concerns that even the NWC appeared constantly divided. He therefore pleaded with Adamu to seal all cracks and ensure that everyone was on the same page”, the party source added.