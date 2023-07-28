Three in police net over attack on Abia commissioner, death of 2 policemen

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Three suspects have been arrested by the police in Abia state over attack on the state commissioner for Trade , Commerce and Industry, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu and the death of two policemen at Samek junction, near the Ariaria international market, along Faulks road, Aba.

Gunmen had on Tuesday, attacked the commissioner’s convoy and shot dead the two policemen who were providing security to the commissioner in the area.

Following the killing of the policemen, soldiers and policemen went on rampage in the area destroying shops and other properties and arresting residents. The Ariaria axis had been deserted with the market shut. Calm is gradually returning to the area since Governor Alex Otti visited the area, yesterday

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia state Command, Maureen Chinaka, who confirmed the arrest, disclosed that the suspects were nabbed at a hotel at Ohanze in Obingwa council area of the state.

Items recovered from the suspects include 2 revolver pistols, 6 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition suitable for AK47 rifles and 5 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“In furtherance of investigation into the attack on the Abia State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, and Industry on the 26/07/2023 at Samec Faulks Road, Aba, which led to the death of two police officers. On 27/07/2023 at about 11:30am. Acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from Abia State Police Command stormed a Hotel located in Ohanze Obingwa LGA, Abia State.

“Consequently, three male suspects were arrested. Two revolver pistols, six rounds of 7.62x39MM Ammunition suitable for AK-47 rifles, and five rounds of 9MM Ammunition were found in their possession. Investigation into the case continues.”

In a similar development , the Police in Isuochi Division raided Garki market at Lokpanta, along the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway and arrested 20 male and 4 female suspects.

Recovered from the suspects are weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, some objects suspected to be charms. Among suspects arrested were two notorious kidnap kingpins in Umunneochi council area.

She further disclosed that the Divisional Police in Isuochi ran into a kidnapping incident and rescued three victims from the kidnappers who fled into the bush.

“Furthermore, on 23July, 2023, at about 6:00am, in continuation of the pursuit/bush combing, two more victims were rescued namely; Chukwukere Henry,’m’ of Ogidi in Anambra State, Joshua Udeh, ‘m’ of Okigwe in Imo State. Rescued victims confirmed that other victims succeeded in escaping and some ran to the military base, due to confusion that erupted in the kidnappers’ den.”

The PPRO assured residents that the Command will not relent in the fight against crime and called for the support of the residents to make the state safer.