Thilda Jacob felicitates with Okotete, Emakpor

A Chieftain of All Progressive Congress APC, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State Princess Thilda Jacob, has congratulated Hon Stella Okotete on her nomination as minister and Hon. Edafe Emakpor, member representing Uvwie constituency at the House of Representatives.

Thilda Jacob said Deltans should rally support for the State Ministerial nominee, describing Okotete as a God-fearing and committed individual with numerous potentials and skills.



She stressed the need for Deltans to support APC government rather than attacking and criticizing the Party.



Thilda Jacob frowned against the division in the state and strongly appeals to all Deltans to put aside every human weakness and work together for the common good of the state and its people.