‘They failed to stop Tinubu’— FFK rubbishes EU report on 2023 polls

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

By Idowu Bankole

A former Minister of Aviation and Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has rubbished in its entirety European Union observers team reports on the 2023 general election.

Fani-Kayode’s reaction is coming on the heels of reactions making the rounds from the EU report on the 2023 polls which faulted the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential polls.

The report noted that violence, vote-buying, insecurity, and suppression of voters characterised the 2023 presidential election.

While the Presidency had described the report as ‘a poorly done desk job’, oppositions like the Labour Party and PDP had praised the EU report.

On his part, Fani-Kayode, who was also listed by the report as one of the purveyors of fake news, owing to the crucial role he played during the polls, said the ‘EU Report itself is fake news’.

Recall FFK was one of the outstanding voices for President Tinubu during the heat and thick of the election campaign.

Reacting on his verified handle, FFK noted that he had ‘raised the alarm that oppositions were conniving with foreign partners to discredit the out of the 2023 polls’.

He wrote, “The EU report on the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria is itself the biggest and best example of fake news and it belongs in the dustbin.”

“There is not one thing we said during the campaign about the antics of the opposition, their foreign collaborators, their friends and backers in identifiable sections of the Nigerian and international media and their subterranean and covert co-conspirators in the then corridors of powers that is not true.”

Recalling how he suffered in the DSS detention for attacking the opposition, FFK noted that such harassment was a ploy deployed to stop President Tinubu.

“We have not forgotten what they subjected us to, what they did to us and the role each and every one of them played.”

“Their collective intention was to stop PBAT and, thanks be to God, they failed.”

The truth is that the EU is still smarting over the fact that it’s preferred candidate lost.

“We know what happened behind the scenes but that is a story for another day. The most important thing is that PBAT prevailed.”

“Now they are trying to diminish, discredit and tarnish his victory by saying that the election was flawed with irregularities and rigged and that his front line generals and warriors, who stood with him in the heat of battle, indulged in fake news.”

“They are nothing but poor losers and lost souls and whether they like it or not PBAT is here to stay and, God-willing, will lead Nigeria for the next 8 years!”

“I am glad that the Presidency has responded to their dishonest, disrespectful and contemptuous report in a decisive and appropriate manner.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has begun reviewing the 2023 elections as well as punishing officers found to have been culpable for electoral malpractice during and after the polls.