‘They can’t run his race’, Reactions trail Wizkid’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium concert

By Ayobami Okerinde

After his show at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, mixed reactions have trailed the claim that Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid had a sold-out show.

The report making the rounds on social media claims the singer reportedly sold-out the 80,000-capacity stadium for his “More Love, Less Ego” concert on Saturday night.

While the majority of his fans, ‘WizkidFC’ as they’re fondly called hailed the musician for the feat and performance, some critics were of the opinion that the claim was false, saying the show is nothing compared with Burna boy’s ‘sold-out’ stadium events.

To substantiate their points, a video showing rows of empty seats from the ‘sold out’ event was captured by Wizkid’s antagonists.

See reactions on Twitter:

See Wizkid definition of sold out despite selling and sharing tickets from £0 – £2.5..

This backwardness is just because he wants to compete with someone greater than him at least two times



Burna boy is always clear https://t.co/f4VGPOaJtZ pic.twitter.com/X6KW6uiTWC — Grey (@GreyWoulfer) July 29, 2023

The way wizkid fc dey misuse d world sold out dey surprise me,



This is a screenshot of ur show on Ticketmaster when the show already began so where una see sold out from ? pic.twitter.com/VivuJ7JFbN — Big Wes (@paapywes) July 29, 2023

WIZKID!!! 🔥



Spurs stadium SOLD OUT 🇳🇬



Wizkid dives into difficult territory & smashes it. pic.twitter.com/9NKGkf129V — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 29, 2023

They wan force empty seat bants for a sold out show, Wizkid you do this one 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/drwWXitUCy July 29, 2023