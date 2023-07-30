‘They can’t run his race’, Reactions trail Wizkid’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium concert

By Ayobami Okerinde
After his show at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, mixed reactions have trailed the claim that Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid had a sold-out show.
The report making the rounds on social media claims the singer reportedly sold-out the 80,000-capacity stadium for his “More Love, Less Ego” concert on Saturday night.
While the majority of his fans, ‘WizkidFC’ as they’re fondly called hailed the musician for the feat and performance, some critics were of the opinion that the claim was false, saying the show is nothing compared with Burna boy’s ‘sold-out’ stadium events.
To substantiate their points, a video showing rows of empty seats from the ‘sold out’ event was captured by Wizkid’s antagonists.
See reactions on Twitter:
