‘They are babies’, BBNaija’s Bella speaks on dealing with men 

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bella Okagbue has asserted that dealing with men is ‘very difficult’.

According to her, men behave like “babies.”

The reality star stated this while appearing alongside her boyfriend, Sheggz, on Cool FM Nigeria’s Big Friday Show co-hosted by another BBNaija alumnus, Tacha.

She said running a joint YouTube channel with Sheggz has not been easy because “dealing with guys is very difficult.”

She said she is more serious about keeping their couple’s YouTube channel running than Sheggz.

Bella said, “I’m more serious than he [Sheggz] is. And it is a couple’s YouTube [channel] so I can’t create my own content without him.

“Trust me, dealing with guys is very difficult. They are babies.”