‘The Real IDAN’, Nigerians hail JAMB registrar, Oloyede’s firmness on Mmesoma result saga

By Efosa Taiwo

Professor Is-haq Oloyede, registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been applauded for his ‘firm stance’ on the result saga involving Mmesoma Ejikeme who eventually admitted to inflating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME result.

Recall the Anambra state government had set up a Committee of Inquiry to look into the controversial result that became a source of public debate since the outbreak of allegations from the board that Mmesoma manipulated her result.

The report of the panel signed by the Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Paul Nwosu confirmed that Mmesoma admitted to using her phone to inflate her score from 249 to 362.

The result had caused rife controversy on social media with some taking sides with Mmesoma, accusing JAMB, in return, of mismanagement.

However, in the aftermath of the panel’s report, an influx of plaudits has come the way of Oloyede for being brave and resolute in upholding fairness even in the face of antagonism.

@Uyscutti: I repose absolute confidence in Prof Ishaq Oloyede of JAMB.

The quintessential Professor has proved overtime that, he’s a man of integrity, character, thoroughly prudent and competent👏

@tosinadeda: Prof Ishaq Oloyede has done more for the growth of the education sector in Nigeria, as the chairman of JAMB, than Oby Ezekwesili ever did as the Minister for Education of Nigeria.

He’s also more reputable, respected, honorable and genuinely loves the country.

@isholaahmed142

Professor Ishaq Oloyede

Thanks for the job well done

Bcos they don’t know who they are dealing with. Bravo!

We got your back

@Muna19dec: I commend the JAMB leadership under Prof Ishaq Oloyede. JAMB is consistently maintaining its standards and integrity irrespective of whose ox will be gored.

Fellow Nigerians we still have men of honour and integrity in our nation.

@InsideIlorin_NG: Professor Is-haq Oloyede, the REAL IDAN

@saintabdu: lIf this man siddon for your matter… Just give up,

Unilorin can Testify. Fear who no fear Professor Is-haq Oloyede