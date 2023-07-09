The masses make sacrifice, political class lives in affluence — TUC leader

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Deputy President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, and President Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, Dr Tommy Okon, says it is wrong that a government that urges Nigerians to tighten their belt hasn’t taken steps to reduce the cost of governance.

Okon told Sunday Vanguard in an interview:

“The cost of governance in Nigeria is very worrisome given the poverty level in Nigeria. Amid poverty, hardship and suffering, the political class and their cronies have continued to live in affluence. While workers and the masses are dying of hypertension, frustration and suffering all forms of stress over “where the next meal would come from, the political class and their allies live ostentatiously with impunity.

“This government from day one has not shown that it understands the principles of governance such as accountability, transparency and fairness. In the beginning, government inflicted pain on the people in the name of subsidy removal. It wasn’t that we, the organised labour, were opposed to subsidy removal. We only had conditions attached to it. If the conditions were met, this high cost of living, the skyrocketing transportation, food items, social services, and the suffering and hardship across the land would not have been as bad as they are.

“Recently, the President was in Lagos. The convoy that followed him was shocking. The convoy was made up of nearly 200 vehicles. What does that tell you? It is business as usual. Government has not and cannot abandon a wasteful lifestyle.

“Government tells us there is no money to pay subsidies, but its officials live in affluence and display extravagant lifestyles with reckless abandon. Like the previous government, this one is also suffering trust deficit from workers and masses. Because of the wrong steps taken from the beginning, government is looking for an escape route through the Presidential Committee on Palliatives.

“We are all looking at the committee and we all believe it will do a thorough job. Organised labour is involved in the main committee and the subcommittees.

“Our major fear is the implementation of the eventual outcome. Government has always reneged on agreements, which snowballs into unrest.

“Members of the committee are also very sensitive about the socioeconomic realities in the country today. The fact that the masses and organised labour appear calm should not be taken for granted.

“We must warn that if for any reason, the situation degenerates into unrest, nobody can predict the consequences. Even the fuel prices of today are not sustainable.

“Of course, those in government do not care because they do not pay from their pockets. We are afraid and concerned about the sincerity of government to implement the outcome of the committee’s work.

“We have asked our members and everybody to remain calm.

“I can assure you that we are ready for any eventuality if we are going to experience the same trust deficit that the previous government was noted for. I hope it will not get to that, if it does, government will know that organised labour and civil society organisations are ready to take on them headlong.’’