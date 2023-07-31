The coup in Niger

A general view of billowing smoke as supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces attack the headquarters of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS), the party of overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, in Niamey on July 27, 2023. – The head of Niger’s armed forces on July 27, 2023 said he endorsed a declaration by troops who overnight announced they had taken power after detaining the country’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. “The military command of the Nigerien armed forces… has decided to subscribe to the declaration by the defence and security forces… in order to avoid a deadly confrontation between the various forces,” said a statement signed by armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa. (Photo by – / AFP)

By Nick Dazang

THE Czar of military coup d’etats in Nigeria once offered us a useful glimpse into the prime motivation and raison d’etre for the overthrow of governments by force. Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, a putschist par excellence, and a veteran of all successful coups, except that in which the late General Sani Abacha ousted the illicit Interim National Government, ING, of Chief Ernest Shonekan, once stated that all coups were inspired by the subsisting frustration in a given society.

Little wonder, most coup d’etats, in spite of their harmful consequences such as their abridgement of human rights and freedoms, their cavalier disregard for due process and rule of law and their diminishment of military professionalism, are often embraced by otherwise discerning members of the public.

In the aftermath of the 1983 coup, which ushered in the draconian administration of Major General Muhammadu Buhari, as he then was, a well respected Nigerian Editor, fed up by the chicanery and ineptitude of the President Shehu Shagari administration, proclaimed that God was a Nigerian. In retrospect, this well regarded Editor must rue his effusive endorsement of military rule. The flip side to this unrestrained display of emotion must be the sedate but poignant observation by Mr. Peter Enahoro, one Africa’s best Journalists.

In a memorable piece in his defunct Africa Now magazine, a circumspect Enahoro had argued that if frustration in society was the motivation for coups in Africa, there would be a surfeit of them given the many challenges that confronted African States. He further argued that rather than find recourse in executing coup d’etats at the flimsiest excuses or contrivances, African elites needed to imbibe the culture of tolerance, due process and giving vent to the expression of contrary views.

After cordoning the Presidential Palace in Niamey on Wednesday (last week), the Armed Forces in neigbouring Niger Republic announced the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum from office the next day. Mr. Bazoum had assumed office after an election on April 2, 2021. In a television broadcast, ten officers, led by Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, said the National Council of the State Guard of Niger Republic had decided to “put an end to the regime you are familiar with”. Like their fellow coupists, who usurped power in Burkina Faso, Mali and Chad before them, the Nigerien putschists claimed they seized power because of the deteriorating security situation and the alleged mismanagement of their indigent country’s economy.

Expectedly, the coup d’etat met with an outpouring of denunciations by the avatars of democracy led by the United Nations, the United States and France. A chafed Bola Ahmed Tinubu, brimming with power, having been recently inaugurated as President of Nigeria, and invested as the Chairperson of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State, warned: ”The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.” He further thundered: ”…I state without equivocation that Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger and equally conveys the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub region that we shall not waver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order.”

Champions of democratisation, especially in the West and Central African sub regions, must be profoundly rankled to frustration by the catalogue of coup d’etats in these two beleaguered parts of Africa. On account of their frequency, these two regions are being referred to unflatteringly as the “coup belt”. Concerning is that the perpetrators of coup d’etats in this belt often latch onto heightened insecurity and the alleged mismanagement of the resources of their parlous countries to shoot themselves into power.

Even more worrisome is the warm embrace of dubious jihadists and anti-democratic forces by the coupists in the aftermath of their military take over of government. The embrace of mercenary forces, like the Yevgeny Prigozhin-led Wagner Group, is a source of great concern and anxiety in Western capitals. It is being viewed dimly as a prelude to a Russo-Chinese conquest of the African continent.

But the country that deserves the greatest sympathy, if not commiseration, must be Nigeria and its embattled President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country in Africa and probably the most blessed with natural resources. Alas, in spite of this generous endowment, it leads only from the rear, and in all developmental areas of endeavour. Its failure is so spectacular that it is the butt of lurid and coarse jokes. Besides, it suffers about the worst insecurity and mismanagement of its resources and diversity than its neighbours which it chastises with glee.

Against this sad backdrop, President Tinubu’s clarion rebuke must come to these erring coupists merely as some hot air. It must come to them as something so trite and specious to be benignly and contemptuously ignored. His position is made weak by the fact that more than two decades after the return of democracy in Nigeria, successive administrations, including the one led by his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, which governed for eight years, could not provide good governance to Nigerians. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo put it aptly at a recent book presentation: ”Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the Black race; and we have disappointed the world”.

To be fair, these failings cannot be put squarely on the doorsteps of a fledgling, two-month administration. But matters were exacerbated and worsened by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. He ran the most corrupt and most nepotistic government in our annals. He, through his ineptitude, gave free reign to bandits, kidnappers and terrorists who killed and maimed with malevolent abandon.

To extricate itself from this quagmire, and to put the country on a solid pedestal from which to sermonise to others, Nigeria must lead by example. It must put its house in order by providing good governance and by managing its plentiful resources to the benefit of all its people. It must set immeasurable store by the sanctity of human life. It must show that the lives of Nigerians count by securing its citizens in all nooks and crannies.

It must conduct elections that are adjudged, by Nigerians and members of the international community, to be transparent and credible, rather than foisting rough shod, a travesty on the people. It is only when it accomplishes these and it is seen to have accomplished them with credibility and gravitas that we can pontificate to the putschists in Niger.

Dazang, former Director of Voter Education at INEC, wrote from Abuja