TETFund pledges sustenance of globally competitive initiatives in tertiary institutions

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, has pledged sustenance of initiatives in tertiary institutions that would lead to churning out of graduates that are globally competitive.

To this end, TETFund said it was determined to bridge the digital skills gap between industries and academies.

Speaking in Abuja, Monday,at a workshop organised for heads of institutions and directors of ICT in institutions in North Central Zone, TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Arch. Sonny Echono explained that bridging the digital skills gap would help produce graduates that are globally competitive.

The workshop participants are expected to in turn, train their various institutions on what they acquired.

He explained that digital literacy was necessary as the country was not producing enough skilled manpower that would serve the country’s 220 million people.

This was as he said there was a mismatch between employers and skills produced by graduates, hence the need to close the gap.

The workshop was organised by TETFund in collaboration with Fides Et Ratio Academy Limited.

According to him, the need for capacity building, internet access availability, electronic journals, database subscription and many others have been identified in our various institutions.

He emphasised the importance of digital technology as a way of advancing research of the beneficiary institutions and the nation at large.

Echono hinted that the Federal Government had drafted a policy as a minimum academic standard which would require that graduates possess ICT knowledge before graduation.

”In today’s world, there is a template on which one can operate.

”Even our teaching staff, non-teaching staff and management staff, including the majority of the workforce do not possess these digital skills.

”We at TETFund want to do our best to bridge that gap and if we succeed in ensuring our students are digitally literate, it will make them marketable and create avenues for enhancement. research,” he said.

On his part, the Lead Consultant, Fides Et Ratio Academy Limited, Mr Paul Chukwuma, said that a number of challenges and gaps were identified through the needs assessment of TETFund.

Chukwuma said that this informed the decision of the fund to bridge the digital gaps in the tertiary institutions.

”It is only in Africa and most especially the Sub Sahara we have the list publishing names of richest companies including richest men and women and most of them coming from the non-ICT sector.

” So we intend to see young technology companies coming on the top five in the list.

"To get this done, we must place emphasis on skills and no more on theoretical skills because the university is suffering from the connection between industries and the citadel of knowledge," he said.