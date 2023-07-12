Terrorists from Mali, Niger imposing tax on Nigerian farmers

farmers

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Member representing Ideato South and North seat federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere has said that it was worrisome to have terrorists from the neighbouring African countries imposing taxes on Nigerian farmers.

It will be recalled that the House of Representatives was through a motion at Wednesday plenary told of how terrorists from Mali and Niger were terrorizing farmers from Sokoto State.



Reacting to the statement, Ugochinyere said that such was a threat to the sovereignty of Nigeria.

He however expressed optimism that the current administration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will flush the criminals out.



“It’s worrisome and it threatens our sovereignty as a nation. Just as the House resolved, it requires urgent attention. Our security agencies need to re-strategize to flush out criminals and terrorists. With the resolve and commitment of the present administration, I have not doubt that soon, they will be defeated”, he said.